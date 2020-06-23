7309 39th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This four-bedroom family home is located in the Bryant neighborhood in Seattle. It is a six-minute walk to Safeway and other shops and restaurants along 35th Avenue. The lot features a spacious back yard, perfect for outdoor recreational activities with the family. The interior boasts a mixture of hardwood, fully-carpeted, and tiled flooring. The living room is spacious enough to fit furniture and a full-sized entertainment system, and features a cozy fireplace for climate control. The family cook will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish white cupboards and drawers, smooth and spotless countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use appliances. The rooms are bright and sun-filled thanks to huge windows, and yet surprisingly well-lit at night courtesy of carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures. For vehicle parking, a single-car covered car port and driveway parking is available.



DESIRED LEASE RANGE: OPEN FOR 3 MONTHS LEASE



Nearby parks:

View Ridge Park, Bryant Park and Waldo J. Dahl Park.



Nearby Schools:

View Ridge Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 9/10

Eckstein Middle School - 0.36 miles, 8/10

Roosevelt High School - 1.25 miles, 10/10

Bryant Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

71 - 0.1 miles

76 - 0.1 miles

995 - 0.2 miles

65 - 0.2 miles



(RLNE4430860)