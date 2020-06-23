All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7309 39th Ave

7309 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7309 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This four-bedroom family home is located in the Bryant neighborhood in Seattle. It is a six-minute walk to Safeway and other shops and restaurants along 35th Avenue. The lot features a spacious back yard, perfect for outdoor recreational activities with the family. The interior boasts a mixture of hardwood, fully-carpeted, and tiled flooring. The living room is spacious enough to fit furniture and a full-sized entertainment system, and features a cozy fireplace for climate control. The family cook will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen cladded with stylish white cupboards and drawers, smooth and spotless countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use appliances. The rooms are bright and sun-filled thanks to huge windows, and yet surprisingly well-lit at night courtesy of carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures. For vehicle parking, a single-car covered car port and driveway parking is available.

DESIRED LEASE RANGE: OPEN FOR 3 MONTHS LEASE

Nearby parks:
View Ridge Park, Bryant Park and Waldo J. Dahl Park.

Nearby Schools:
View Ridge Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 9/10
Eckstein Middle School - 0.36 miles, 8/10
Roosevelt High School - 1.25 miles, 10/10
Bryant Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
71 - 0.1 miles
76 - 0.1 miles
995 - 0.2 miles
65 - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4430860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 39th Ave have any available units?
7309 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 39th Ave have?
Some of 7309 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7309 39th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7309 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7309 39th Ave does offer parking.
Does 7309 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7309 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 7309 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7309 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7309 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 39th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
