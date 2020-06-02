All apartments in Seattle
730 Bellevue Ave E 405

730 Bellevue Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

730 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Capital Hill Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 263693

Fully furnished, and all utilities and high speed internet included. Month to month leasing available. An easy 8 minute walk to Broadway with bars, restaurants, shops, cafes, and grocery stores. If you prefer the downtown area, a quick 20 minute walk to north downtown, You'll love your west facing deck and large living room with wood-burning fireplace, or hang out on the rooftop deck and take in incredible views of downtown Seattle, Lake Union, and the Olympic mountains. Marble counters/FP surround, 1BD/1BA unit with off street parking. Common area laundry, storage, elevator, secure building w/ intercom system. Pets ok. Fully furnished and all utilities included. This includes cable and high speed internet. I am flexible on lease term from 1 month to 1 year or more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263693
Property Id 263693

(RLNE5711120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 have any available units?
730 Bellevue Ave E 405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 have?
Some of 730 Bellevue Ave E 405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 currently offering any rent specials?
730 Bellevue Ave E 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 pet-friendly?
No, 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 offer parking?
Yes, 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 offers parking.
Does 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 have a pool?
No, 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 does not have a pool.
Does 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 have accessible units?
No, 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Bellevue Ave E 405 has units with dishwashers.

