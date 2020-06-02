730 Bellevue Ave E 405

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Capital Hill Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 263693



Fully furnished, and all utilities and high speed internet included. Month to month leasing available. An easy 8 minute walk to Broadway with bars, restaurants, shops, cafes, and grocery stores. If you prefer the downtown area, a quick 20 minute walk to north downtown, You'll love your west facing deck and large living room with wood-burning fireplace, or hang out on the rooftop deck and take in incredible views of downtown Seattle, Lake Union, and the Olympic mountains. Marble counters/FP surround, 1BD/1BA unit with off street parking. Common area laundry, storage, elevator, secure building w/ intercom system. Pets ok. Fully furnished and all utilities included. This includes cable and high speed internet. I am flexible on lease term from 1 month to 1 year or more.

