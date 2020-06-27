All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:15 PM

723 N 95th St

723 North 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

723 North 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/723-n-95th-st?p=Company

Beautiful 3-bedroom/2.5 bath town home in Greenwood. This corner unit features three stories with one bedroom, bonus room, and full bath on the bottom floor. Main level includes hardwood floors, half bath, gas fireplace, and a gorgeous kitchen area. Kitchen has sit-up bar area, slab granite, pendant lights, stainless appliance, and custom cabinets. Top level has master suite, full bathroom, second bedroom, and washer/dryer. Close to bus zones, downtown Seattle, restaurants, schools, and more.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 11+ month lease. No smoking. 1-2 pets under 30 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis plus approved pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 N 95th St have any available units?
723 N 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 N 95th St have?
Some of 723 N 95th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 N 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
723 N 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 N 95th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 N 95th St is pet friendly.
Does 723 N 95th St offer parking?
No, 723 N 95th St does not offer parking.
Does 723 N 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 N 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 N 95th St have a pool?
No, 723 N 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 723 N 95th St have accessible units?
No, 723 N 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 N 95th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 N 95th St does not have units with dishwashers.
