Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/723-n-95th-st?p=Company



Beautiful 3-bedroom/2.5 bath town home in Greenwood. This corner unit features three stories with one bedroom, bonus room, and full bath on the bottom floor. Main level includes hardwood floors, half bath, gas fireplace, and a gorgeous kitchen area. Kitchen has sit-up bar area, slab granite, pendant lights, stainless appliance, and custom cabinets. Top level has master suite, full bathroom, second bedroom, and washer/dryer. Close to bus zones, downtown Seattle, restaurants, schools, and more.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 11+ month lease. No smoking. 1-2 pets under 30 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis plus approved pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.