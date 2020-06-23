All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 718 North 94th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
718 North 94th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

718 North 94th Street

718 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 North 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Uniquely designed to maximize natural light, this lovely townhome is just waiting to welcome you home! With a “ship’s prow” design to catch light from multiple angles and generous overhead and recessed lighting, you’re assured of year-round brightness.

A fabulous 3-story layout provides plenty of room for friends and family. Indulge your inner chef in the spacious, well-appointed kitchen, complete with large eating area. A private balcony off the kitchen is the perfect spot for your BBQ, making meal-time grilling a snap!

At the end of the day, retire upstairs to your elegant master suite with vaulted ceilings, lots of closet space and airy master bath. A second bright, spacious bedroom completes the top floor, while a 3rd bedroom on the lower level offers guest privacy or makes a great at-home office space. With a roomy ¾ ensuite bath, and access to the private, fully fenced rear yard and patio, this makes a great retreat spot!

Located in a quiet townhouse community just blocks from Hwy 99. Close to restaurants, theaters, and shopping. Minutes to Licton Springs Park, Greenwood Park, Sandel Park, and Green Lake for great outdoor adventures! Easy access to freeways for trouble free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths in 1,210 sq ft of easy living!
• Unique “ship’s prow” design to maximize natural light
• Generous overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Soft, neutral color palette - the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things
• Gleaming hardwoods, plush NEW carpet and fresh NEW tile floors
• Spacious, well-appointed kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space
• All NEW stainless steel appliances
• Fresh, white ceramic tile counters and backsplash
• Separate eating area
• Sliders to private balcony – perfect spot for the BBQ!
• Convenient powder room for guests
• Bright, spacious master suite w/ vaulted ceiling and plenty of closet space
• Jack n' Jill full bath
• Large 2nd bedroom on top floor
• Lower level 3rd bedroom w/ ¾ ensuite bath and access to private back patio
• Separate utility area w/ full size washer and dryer
• Attached 1-car garage
• Fully fenced, freshly landscaped back yard w/ paved patio
• Walk Score = 78: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot
• Bike Score = 76: Very Bikeable; convenient to use a bike for most trips

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 North 94th Street have any available units?
718 North 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 North 94th Street have?
Some of 718 North 94th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 North 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 North 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 North 94th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 North 94th Street is pet friendly.
Does 718 North 94th Street offer parking?
Yes, 718 North 94th Street does offer parking.
Does 718 North 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 North 94th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 North 94th Street have a pool?
No, 718 North 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 718 North 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 718 North 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 North 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 North 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University