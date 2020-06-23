718 North 94th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Uniquely designed to maximize natural light, this lovely townhome is just waiting to welcome you home! With a “ship’s prow” design to catch light from multiple angles and generous overhead and recessed lighting, you’re assured of year-round brightness.



A fabulous 3-story layout provides plenty of room for friends and family. Indulge your inner chef in the spacious, well-appointed kitchen, complete with large eating area. A private balcony off the kitchen is the perfect spot for your BBQ, making meal-time grilling a snap!



At the end of the day, retire upstairs to your elegant master suite with vaulted ceilings, lots of closet space and airy master bath. A second bright, spacious bedroom completes the top floor, while a 3rd bedroom on the lower level offers guest privacy or makes a great at-home office space. With a roomy ¾ ensuite bath, and access to the private, fully fenced rear yard and patio, this makes a great retreat spot!



Located in a quiet townhouse community just blocks from Hwy 99. Close to restaurants, theaters, and shopping. Minutes to Licton Springs Park, Greenwood Park, Sandel Park, and Green Lake for great outdoor adventures! Easy access to freeways for trouble free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths in 1,210 sq ft of easy living!

• Unique “ship’s prow” design to maximize natural light

• Generous overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Soft, neutral color palette - the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things

• Gleaming hardwoods, plush NEW carpet and fresh NEW tile floors

• Spacious, well-appointed kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space

• All NEW stainless steel appliances

• Fresh, white ceramic tile counters and backsplash

• Separate eating area

• Sliders to private balcony – perfect spot for the BBQ!

• Convenient powder room for guests

• Bright, spacious master suite w/ vaulted ceiling and plenty of closet space

• Jack n' Jill full bath

• Large 2nd bedroom on top floor

• Lower level 3rd bedroom w/ ¾ ensuite bath and access to private back patio

• Separate utility area w/ full size washer and dryer

• Attached 1-car garage

• Fully fenced, freshly landscaped back yard w/ paved patio

• Walk Score = 78: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot

• Bike Score = 76: Very Bikeable; convenient to use a bike for most trips



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.