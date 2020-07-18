All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 22 2019

7147 Martin Luther King Jun

7147 Martin Luther King Jr Way S · No Longer Available
Location

7147 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle, WA 98118
Holly Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cable included
air conditioning
fireplace
sauna
Location: Columbia City, Seattle, Puget Sound, Washington State, USA (9 Miles to Seatac International Airport)

Accommodations: House, 3 Bedrooms + Loft + Office, 2 Baths (Sleeps 6-8)

Accommodations: House, 3 Bedrooms + Convertible bed(s), 2 Baths (Sleeps 6-10)

Seattle home is your home away from home. The best price in town. 3 beautiful bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a nice floor plan. Hardwood floor. Master bedroom has a 5 pierce with/sauna and two closets, living room with wood fireplace, bright dining room, kitchen and family room. A big deck, great for summer barbecues!

Good location, Great for commute, 10 minute to Seatac, South Center, Tukwila, Renton, Burien, Lake Washington and downtown Seattle. Easy in out Hwy I-5, 99, I-90 and I-405

This home is located at Seattle, WA 98118

Nearby are: walk to bus stop, light rail station (1 miles transportation from/to Seatac airport) Safeway, Wal-Mart, restaurants, Banks, museum of fly (3 miles), Safeco field (5 miles), Qwest field or Seahawk stadium (5 miles), Washington trade center (6 miles), Seattle center and space Needle ( 7 miles), Pike market place (6 miles), Husky stadium (9 miles), and only 9 miles from Seatac airport, 8 miles to Alki beach and 2 miles to lake Washington, 2 hours drive to border Canada and 1:30 hours drive to Mountain Rainier part (85 miles) and many other tourist locations.

There is 1 king bed, 1 queen ,1 full in, 1 queen sofa bed,2 full airbed and 2 single sofabed.
Free cable, wireless internet bring your laptop, big flat screen TV 54&quot;, DVD, Digital audio system for your iPod.

This is the best place to be without the car Jump on board! central link is your newest way to get around puget sound, comfortable,air-condition link light rail trains will connect you to work,school,shopping and sporting events from downtown Seattle to Tukwila. until trains connect with Seatac airport in late December,free connector buses will carry passengers directly from the tukwila station to the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

