Seattle, WA
712 N 45th St #B
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

712 N 45th St #B

712 North 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 North 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1290 square foot unit that is just blocks from the Woodland Park Zoo. The living room has newly refinished, rich hardwood floors and a fireplace to cozy up to on those cool nights. The kitchen has lots of cupboard space, a breakfast bar, a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The washer and dryer are included as well. The double pane windows and skylights let in bountiful natural light. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private patio in your fenced in yard. New paint and hot water heater here, too. Dogs allowed. Parking is in the 1-car attached garage. Landlord pays for landscaping. Tenant pays electric, water, garbage, sewage, and gas. There is a security system. Near Marketime Foods, Vif Wine|Coffee, RockCreek Seafood and Spirits, B F Day Playfield, and top-rated schools. Easy walk to Metro Route 5 and E Line.

(RLNE4943502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 N 45th St #B have any available units?
712 N 45th St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 N 45th St #B have?
Some of 712 N 45th St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 N 45th St #B currently offering any rent specials?
712 N 45th St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 N 45th St #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 N 45th St #B is pet friendly.
Does 712 N 45th St #B offer parking?
Yes, 712 N 45th St #B offers parking.
Does 712 N 45th St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 N 45th St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 N 45th St #B have a pool?
No, 712 N 45th St #B does not have a pool.
Does 712 N 45th St #B have accessible units?
No, 712 N 45th St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 712 N 45th St #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 N 45th St #B has units with dishwashers.
