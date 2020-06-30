712 23rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Centrally located, this home is close to all you need including public transportation. Fully fenced and large private patio and ample yard. Inside, enjoy bright sunlit rooms. Big windows and high ceilings throughout. First floor is hardwood with a fully open concept. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry. Half bath on first floor. Second floor features two spacious bedrooms and modern bathrooms (one with an overhead rain shower) both featuring walk in closets. Large extra space upstairs could easily serve as an office or playroom. Tankless hot water means never running out! Spacious two car garage. Pets on case by case basis. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your appointment to call this home! 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: One year lease or longer preferred