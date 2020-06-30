All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

712 23rd Avenue

712 23rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

712 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Centrally located, this home is close to all you need including public transportation. Fully fenced and large private patio and ample yard. Inside, enjoy bright sunlit rooms. Big windows and high ceilings throughout. First floor is hardwood with a fully open concept. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, pantry. Half bath on first floor. Second floor features two spacious bedrooms and modern bathrooms (one with an overhead rain shower) both featuring walk in closets. Large extra space upstairs could easily serve as an office or playroom. Tankless hot water means never running out! Spacious two car garage. Pets on case by case basis. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your appointment to call this home! 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: One year lease or longer preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 23rd Avenue have any available units?
712 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 712 23rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 23rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 712 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 712 23rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 712 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 23rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

