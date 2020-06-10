All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

711 Federal Ave E

711 Federal Avenue East · (206) 799-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 Federal Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Located on a very quaint and quiet street surrounded by vintage buildings, stately homes and the grounds of Lowell Elementary, The Federal Townhomes offer the best of both worlds - steps away from Capitol Hill's vibrant nightlife, cafes, restaurants, grocers and shops situated within all the charm and character this historic residential neighborhood has to offer. Amazing access to downtown, South Lake Union or UW via bus, bike, foot or light rail. Hop on I-5 or 520 in mere minutes or take a stroll in the nearby Volunteer Park - Seattle is at your doorstep! These 8 amazing homes were built in 2017 by Isola and offer residents private parking garages, phenomenal rooftop decks and high-end quality finishes throughout. Available July 1st: This contemporary 2 bedroom / 1.75 bathroom home is situated on the southeast corner of the community featuring tons of natural light and picturesque views of the surrounding architecture, lush greenery and from the private rooftop - partial views of the Space Needle, sound and mountains. The lower level provides entry access from the street and garage as well as the guest bedroom. The main level features a spacious living room, designated dining area, an open gourmet kitchen and guest bathroom. On the 3rd level, the master suite is complete with a walk-through closet, full size washer/dryer, spa-inspired bathroom, and access to the rooftop VIEW deck - the spring and summer months are just around the corner! Luxury upgrades include gorgeous wide-plank hardwood flooring, white quartz countertops, premium stainless steel appliances with gas stove, wood cabinetry, custom kitchen island, closet built-ins, chic dining chandelier, and thoughtfully tiled bathrooms. Additional offerings include A/C, high ceilings on every floor, gas BBQ plumbing on the rooftop, Trex sustainable decking and great storage. Screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. To schedule a showing, please contact Ashley with Seattle Rental Group at 206-799-9949!

Terms: 12-18 month lease term available; background and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Federal Ave E have any available units?
711 Federal Ave E has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Federal Ave E have?
Some of 711 Federal Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Federal Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
711 Federal Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Federal Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 711 Federal Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 711 Federal Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 711 Federal Ave E does offer parking.
Does 711 Federal Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Federal Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Federal Ave E have a pool?
No, 711 Federal Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 711 Federal Ave E have accessible units?
No, 711 Federal Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Federal Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Federal Ave E has units with dishwashers.
