711 Federal Ave E

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Located on a very quaint and quiet street surrounded by vintage buildings, stately homes and the grounds of Lowell Elementary, The Federal Townhomes offer the best of both worlds - steps away from Capitol Hill's vibrant nightlife, cafes, restaurants, grocers and shops situated within all the charm and character this historic residential neighborhood has to offer. Amazing access to downtown, South Lake Union or UW via bus, bike, foot or light rail. Hop on I-5 or 520 in mere minutes or take a stroll in the nearby Volunteer Park - Seattle is at your doorstep! These 8 amazing homes were built in 2017 by Isola and offer residents private parking garages, phenomenal rooftop decks and high-end quality finishes throughout. Available July 1st: This contemporary 2 bedroom / 1.75 bathroom home is situated on the southeast corner of the community featuring tons of natural light and picturesque views of the surrounding architecture, lush greenery and from the private rooftop - partial views of the Space Needle, sound and mountains. The lower level provides entry access from the street and garage as well as the guest bedroom. The main level features a spacious living room, designated dining area, an open gourmet kitchen and guest bathroom. On the 3rd level, the master suite is complete with a walk-through closet, full size washer/dryer, spa-inspired bathroom, and access to the rooftop VIEW deck - the spring and summer months are just around the corner! Luxury upgrades include gorgeous wide-plank hardwood flooring, white quartz countertops, premium stainless steel appliances with gas stove, wood cabinetry, custom kitchen island, closet built-ins, chic dining chandelier, and thoughtfully tiled bathrooms. Additional offerings include A/C, high ceilings on every floor, gas BBQ plumbing on the rooftop, Trex sustainable decking and great storage. Screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. To schedule a showing, please contact Ashley with Seattle Rental Group at 206-799-9949!



Terms: 12-18 month lease term available; background and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application