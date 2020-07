Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Great neighborhood two blocks west of Broadway with easy access to freeway or city. This is a nice, bright 2nd floor studio apartment with hardwood floor. water/garbage and garage parking included! $1300 rent, $1000 deposit. 709 Boylston Ave E. #205. No smoking, no pets. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.



Terms: One year lease