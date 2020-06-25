All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7048 17th Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7048 17th Avenue NE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

7048 17th Avenue NE

7048 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7048 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
7048 17th Avenue NE Available 08/16/19 Beautifully Updated Ravenna 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home - Old world charm abounds in this 3 Bed/2 Bath 1924 Ravenna bungalow perfectly positioned on a tree-lined street. Large, open living/dining rm great for entertaining. Impeccable renovation of kitchen including custom-built cabinetry, high-end appliances, hand-crafted tile backsplash & new windows. Fully finished basement with wine celar, 1 bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and bonus room. Extensive use of molding and new interior doors/paint perfectly suited to the Craftsman style. Territorial views of Cascades and dwntwn Bellevue from kitchen. Close to UW & dowtown. Bus line near by. This house won't last long, please contact us for showings.

Rent: $3790
Deposit: $3700
Pet Deposit: $350 Per Pet

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5072059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7048 17th Avenue NE have any available units?
7048 17th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7048 17th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
7048 17th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7048 17th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7048 17th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 7048 17th Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 7048 17th Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 7048 17th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7048 17th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7048 17th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 7048 17th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 7048 17th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 7048 17th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7048 17th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7048 17th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7048 17th Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7048 17th Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University