7048 17th Avenue NE Available 08/16/19 Beautifully Updated Ravenna 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home - Old world charm abounds in this 3 Bed/2 Bath 1924 Ravenna bungalow perfectly positioned on a tree-lined street. Large, open living/dining rm great for entertaining. Impeccable renovation of kitchen including custom-built cabinetry, high-end appliances, hand-crafted tile backsplash & new windows. Fully finished basement with wine celar, 1 bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and bonus room. Extensive use of molding and new interior doors/paint perfectly suited to the Craftsman style. Territorial views of Cascades and dwntwn Bellevue from kitchen. Close to UW & dowtown. Bus line near by. This house won't last long, please contact us for showings.



Rent: $3790

Deposit: $3700

Pet Deposit: $350 Per Pet



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5072059)