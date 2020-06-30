All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

7033 56th Ave NE

7033 56th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7033 56th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Amazing LAKEVIEW house with BRAND NEW REMOLDED main floor. Enjoy the SWEEPING/Unobstructed Lake Washington views from EVERY floor! Open concept kitchen, dinning and living rooms equipped with S/S appliances and elegant lightings. Floor to ceiling windows, plenty of designed cabinets, classic fireplace, hardwood floor throughout the main level. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and modern bath. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW on the main floor. Two car garage, oversized parking pad & freshly painted large deck and exterior sidings.

Located near Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, bus lines, top-rated schools in one of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods. Don't miss out!

Pet allowed, non smoking, security deposit and background screening required.

(RLNE5229928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 56th Ave NE have any available units?
7033 56th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7033 56th Ave NE have?
Some of 7033 56th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7033 56th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7033 56th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 56th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7033 56th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7033 56th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7033 56th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7033 56th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7033 56th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 56th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7033 56th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7033 56th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7033 56th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 56th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7033 56th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

