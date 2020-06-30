7033 56th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Amazing LAKEVIEW house with BRAND NEW REMOLDED main floor. Enjoy the SWEEPING/Unobstructed Lake Washington views from EVERY floor! Open concept kitchen, dinning and living rooms equipped with S/S appliances and elegant lightings. Floor to ceiling windows, plenty of designed cabinets, classic fireplace, hardwood floor throughout the main level. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and modern bath. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW on the main floor. Two car garage, oversized parking pad & freshly painted large deck and exterior sidings.



Located near Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, bus lines, top-rated schools in one of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods. Don't miss out!



Pet allowed, non smoking, security deposit and background screening required.



(RLNE5229928)