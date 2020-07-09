All apartments in Seattle
7019 Alonzo Ave NW
7019 Alonzo Ave NW

7019 Alonzo Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Alonzo Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballard 2bd 1Bath Home with Tastful updates for Rent! - Beautiful Home in Ballard Whittier Heights area that is Saturated in character & oozing with charm, this classic 1906 Ballard home will instantly capture your eyes. New Carpet Paint and updated Kitchen and nooks & crannies galore are just a few of the endearing features. 2 beds/1 bath. Many systems updates & new windows throughout, too! Outdoor areas are equally adorable & ready for warm, magical summer evenings. Superb Ballard location.

(RLNE4881849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Alonzo Ave NW have any available units?
7019 Alonzo Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7019 Alonzo Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Alonzo Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Alonzo Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7019 Alonzo Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7019 Alonzo Ave NW offer parking?
No, 7019 Alonzo Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 7019 Alonzo Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Alonzo Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Alonzo Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7019 Alonzo Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Alonzo Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7019 Alonzo Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Alonzo Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7019 Alonzo Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 Alonzo Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7019 Alonzo Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
