7012 25th Ave NE.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/900280a03d ---- Beautiful 3BR/1.5BA home near UW and U-Village with hardwood floors and fireplace on main level, sunny daylight basement. Private, fenced backyard and attached garage. Close to parks, schools and shopping and easy I-5 access Lawn service included with rent. Cats only, no dogs. SCHOOLS Elementary: Bryant Middle/Jr High: Eckstein High: Roosevelt APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Washer Dryer PARKING Garage HEATING Gas UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval SECTION 8 ACCEPTED Yes STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit include a Refundable Deposit of $2675. We may ask for last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.) ? Pets must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs ? CATS ONLY ? Other restrictions may apply PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties