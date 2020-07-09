All apartments in Seattle
7012 25th Ave NE.
7012 25th Ave NE
7012 25th Ave NE

7012 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7012 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/900280a03d ---- Beautiful 3BR/1.5BA home near UW and U-Village with hardwood floors and fireplace on main level, sunny daylight basement. Private, fenced backyard and attached garage. Close to parks, schools and shopping and easy I-5 access Lawn service included with rent. Cats only, no dogs. SCHOOLS Elementary: Bryant Middle/Jr High: Eckstein High: Roosevelt APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Washer Dryer PARKING Garage HEATING Gas UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval SECTION 8 ACCEPTED Yes STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit include a Refundable Deposit of $2675. We may ask for last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.) ? Pets must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs ? CATS ONLY ? Other restrictions may apply PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7012 25th Ave NE have any available units?
7012 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 7012 25th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7012 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7012 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7012 25th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7012 25th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7012 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7012 25th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7012 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7012 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7012 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

