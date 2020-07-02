All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 701-711 NE 42nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
701-711 NE 42nd St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:00 PM

701-711 NE 42nd St

701 NE 42nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

701 NE 42nd St, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Located in a quite corner of the university district with easy access to the medical campus. With only 6 apartments, Ping Kit Court provides a level or privacy the larger buildings can't. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, with modern wall colors, gives this spacious 1 bedroom a contemporary feel that will provide you with a comfortable place to call home. On-site Laundry facilities. Pictures are of the actual unit.

Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701-711 NE 42nd St have any available units?
701-711 NE 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 701-711 NE 42nd St have?
Some of 701-711 NE 42nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701-711 NE 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
701-711 NE 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701-711 NE 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 701-711 NE 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 701-711 NE 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 701-711 NE 42nd St offers parking.
Does 701-711 NE 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701-711 NE 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701-711 NE 42nd St have a pool?
No, 701-711 NE 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 701-711 NE 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 701-711 NE 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 701-711 NE 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 701-711 NE 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University