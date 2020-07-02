701-711 NE 42nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Located in a quite corner of the university district with easy access to the medical campus. With only 6 apartments, Ping Kit Court provides a level or privacy the larger buildings can't. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, with modern wall colors, gives this spacious 1 bedroom a contemporary feel that will provide you with a comfortable place to call home. On-site Laundry facilities. Pictures are of the actual unit.



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.