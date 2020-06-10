7008 3rd Ave NW

Amenities

Charming Phinney Ridge Craftsman Home! AVAILABLE NOW! - Great Style: This Charming Craftsman is tucked away between Whittier Heights and Phinney Ridge! AVAILABLE NOW! This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. The main floor boasts beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. It features a formal dining room, dining nook and kitchen access to the large backyard lounging area.



Great Space: This 2140 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom! Two of the bedrooms are located in the basement. The ceiling are lower but the bedrooms include full-sized windows that allow for an abundance of light!



Great Walkability: The placement of this home provides easy access to Ballard, Greenwood, and Phinney Ridge with major bus lines to Downtown Seattle. Walk-score 87/100!



Some popular locations located within walking distance include:

Restaurants: Neptune, Oliver Twist, Ridge Pizza, The Barking Dog Alehouse, The Cookie Counter

Parks: Greenwood Triangle, Duck Island, Linden Orchard Park

Grocery Stores: Kens Market, Phinney Ridge Farmers Market, Fred Meyers, and Safeway

Activities: Illumination Music Studio, Dance Academy, Woodland Park Zoo



Property Amenities:

- Energy efficient - Radiant Heating

- Detached 2 car garage with long private driveway

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Stovetop

- Oven

- Microwave

- Kitchen Nook

- Washer/Dryer

- Large yard / Garden Beds



Lease Logistics:

- Lease Duration: 4 or 17 month lease

- NO pets allowed. NO EXCEPTIONS.



Move-in Fees:

- First Month: $3,250.00

- Security Deposit: $3,250.00 minus cost of application fees



Please contact Ajohnson (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call (206) 402-9710 for viewing.



Showings by appointment only!



