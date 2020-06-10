All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 10 2020

7008 3rd Ave NW

7008 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7008 3rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Charming Phinney Ridge Craftsman Home! AVAILABLE NOW! - Great Style: This Charming Craftsman is tucked away between Whittier Heights and Phinney Ridge! AVAILABLE NOW! This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. The main floor boasts beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. It features a formal dining room, dining nook and kitchen access to the large backyard lounging area.

Great Space: This 2140 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom! Two of the bedrooms are located in the basement. The ceiling are lower but the bedrooms include full-sized windows that allow for an abundance of light!

Great Walkability: The placement of this home provides easy access to Ballard, Greenwood, and Phinney Ridge with major bus lines to Downtown Seattle. Walk-score 87/100!

Some popular locations located within walking distance include:
Restaurants: Neptune, Oliver Twist, Ridge Pizza, The Barking Dog Alehouse, The Cookie Counter
Parks: Greenwood Triangle, Duck Island, Linden Orchard Park
Grocery Stores: Kens Market, Phinney Ridge Farmers Market, Fred Meyers, and Safeway
Activities: Illumination Music Studio, Dance Academy, Woodland Park Zoo

Property Amenities:
- Energy efficient - Radiant Heating
- Detached 2 car garage with long private driveway
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stovetop
- Oven
- Microwave
- Kitchen Nook
- Washer/Dryer
- Large yard / Garden Beds

Lease Logistics:
- Lease Duration: 4 or 17 month lease
- NO pets allowed. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Move-in Fees:
- First Month: $3,250.00
- Security Deposit: $3,250.00 minus cost of application fees

Please contact Ajohnson (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call (206) 402-9710 for viewing.

Showings by appointment only!

(RLNE3429772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 3rd Ave NW have any available units?
7008 3rd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 3rd Ave NW have?
Some of 7008 3rd Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 3rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7008 3rd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 3rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 3rd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7008 3rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7008 3rd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 7008 3rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7008 3rd Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 3rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7008 3rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7008 3rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7008 3rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 3rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 3rd Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
