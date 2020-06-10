7008 3rd Ave NW

Amenities
Charming Phinney Ridge Craftsman Home! AVAILABLE NOW! - Great Style: This Charming Craftsman is tucked away between Whittier Heights and Phinney Ridge! AVAILABLE NOW! This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. The main floor boasts beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. It features a formal dining room, dining nook and kitchen access to the large backyard lounging area.
Great Space: This 2140 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom! Two of the bedrooms are located in the basement. The ceiling are lower but the bedrooms include full-sized windows that allow for an abundance of light!
Great Walkability: The placement of this home provides easy access to Ballard, Greenwood, and Phinney Ridge with major bus lines to Downtown Seattle. Walk-score 87/100!
Some popular locations located within walking distance include:
Restaurants: Neptune, Oliver Twist, Ridge Pizza, The Barking Dog Alehouse, The Cookie Counter
Parks: Greenwood Triangle, Duck Island, Linden Orchard Park
Grocery Stores: Kens Market, Phinney Ridge Farmers Market, Fred Meyers, and Safeway
Activities: Illumination Music Studio, Dance Academy, Woodland Park Zoo
Property Amenities:
- Energy efficient - Radiant Heating
- Detached 2 car garage with long private driveway
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Stovetop
- Oven
- Microwave
- Kitchen Nook
- Washer/Dryer
- Large yard / Garden Beds
Lease Logistics:
- Lease Duration: 4 or 17 month lease
- NO pets allowed. NO EXCEPTIONS.
Move-in Fees:
- First Month: $3,250.00
- Security Deposit: $3,250.00 minus cost of application fees
Please contact Ajohnson (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call (206) 402-9710 for viewing.
Showings by appointment only!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3429772)