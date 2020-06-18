7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BALLARD 1 BED, 1 BATH CONDO IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW! - **$1795/month rent. Available Now **

**1 bed, 1 bath, 682 SF, reserved parking in secured garage , secured storage**

**First month's rent ($1795) and security deposit ($1795) due upon move in**

**Small pets okay, no medium or large pets**

**$100 Non Refundable move in fee required by building HOA**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Perfect sought-after location in quiet Ballard neighborhood! Be the first to live in this newly renovated condo with brand new vinyl floors and new paint throughout. Main living area features open concept living room with wood burning fire-place, dining room and kitchen. Bedroom has large closet. Bathroom is oversized and storage/laundry room equipped with W/D. Fenced, southern exposure private patio. Home has one oversized, reserved parking stall in secured garage and secured storage unit. First floor unit, no stairs. Walk across the street to The Barking Dog, a great neighborhood restaurant and bar! Pets considered on a case by case basis, no pet over 25 lbs.

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!



(RLNE5180932)