All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101

7000 Cleopatra Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7000 Cleopatra Place Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BALLARD 1 BED, 1 BATH CONDO IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW! - **$1795/month rent. Available Now **
**1 bed, 1 bath, 682 SF, reserved parking in secured garage , secured storage**
**First month's rent ($1795) and security deposit ($1795) due upon move in**
**Small pets okay, no medium or large pets**
**$100 Non Refundable move in fee required by building HOA**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Perfect sought-after location in quiet Ballard neighborhood! Be the first to live in this newly renovated condo with brand new vinyl floors and new paint throughout. Main living area features open concept living room with wood burning fire-place, dining room and kitchen. Bedroom has large closet. Bathroom is oversized and storage/laundry room equipped with W/D. Fenced, southern exposure private patio. Home has one oversized, reserved parking stall in secured garage and secured storage unit. First floor unit, no stairs. Walk across the street to The Barking Dog, a great neighborhood restaurant and bar! Pets considered on a case by case basis, no pet over 25 lbs.
This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!

(RLNE5180932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 have any available units?
7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 have?
Some of 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 is pet friendly.
Does 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 offers parking.
Does 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 have a pool?
No, 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 have accessible units?
No, 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 Cleopatra Place NW #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University