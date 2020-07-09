6902 12th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home with old Seattle character is sure to be a hit. Upon entering you are greeted with hardwood floors, and upgraded trim and lighting. The spacious living room boasts large windows, a Nest system, and a cozy fireplace. There is also a large bedroom on the main floor which would be ideal for extended family. The upstairs is where the other two large bedrooms are located, both offering plenty of closet space. The lower level, just off the garage is where the full sized washer/dryer are located along with about 600 sqft of unfinished space for hobbies, crafts, etc. Other property highlights include a covered front porch, central air conditioning and a huge deck off the kitchen.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



$10 monthly utility billing fee will apply.

1 Dog and/or Cat is allowed with additional $500 per pet (max 25% of rent if Seattle)



To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, email SJA@email.showmojo.com, or to schedule online, go to https://showmojo.com/l/e1eee8d028



Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



