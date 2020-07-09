All apartments in Seattle
6902 12th Ave NE

6902 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6902 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1eee8d028 ----
Charming home with old Seattle character is sure to be a hit. Upon entering you are greeted with hardwood floors, and upgraded trim and lighting. The spacious living room boasts large windows, a Nest system, and a cozy fireplace. There is also a large bedroom on the main floor which would be ideal for extended family. The upstairs is where the other two large bedrooms are located, both offering plenty of closet space. The lower level, just off the garage is where the full sized washer/dryer are located along with about 600 sqft of unfinished space for hobbies, crafts, etc. Other property highlights include a covered front porch, central air conditioning and a huge deck off the kitchen.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

$10 monthly utility billing fee will apply.
1 Dog and/or Cat is allowed with additional $500 per pet (max 25% of rent if Seattle)

To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, email SJA@email.showmojo.com, or to schedule online, go to https://showmojo.com/l/e1eee8d028

Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

