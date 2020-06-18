6746 18th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Located on a very walkable Loyal Heights neighborhood in Seattle, this unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to Downtown Seattle and its vibrant environs.



The cozy interior has a polished hardwood on the main first floor, tile floor in bath, laminate floor in the kitchen, and the 2nd floor are carpeted. The basement is unfinished (concrete). The kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. It has forced-air heating along with in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are welcome and require a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited. The tenant must take responsibility for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.



The exterior has a yard and a patio. It comes with an attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking. Theres storage in the garage and in the basement. Its near to and from the business center, public transportation, and parks.

Come make this pleasant home yours today!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 82



Nearby parks: Salmon Bay Park, Ballard Corners Park, and Loyal Heights Playground.



Bus lines:

15 - 0.1 mile

D Line - 0.1 mile

994 - 0.3 mile

40 - 0.4 mile



