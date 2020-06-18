All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6746 18th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6746 18th Ave NW
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

6746 18th Ave NW

6746 18th Avenue Northwest · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6746 18th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Located on a very walkable Loyal Heights neighborhood in Seattle, this unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to Downtown Seattle and its vibrant environs.

The cozy interior has a polished hardwood on the main first floor, tile floor in bath, laminate floor in the kitchen, and the 2nd floor are carpeted. The basement is unfinished (concrete). The kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. It has forced-air heating along with in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are welcome and require a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited. The tenant must take responsibility for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.

The exterior has a yard and a patio. It comes with an attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking. Theres storage in the garage and in the basement. Its near to and from the business center, public transportation, and parks.
Come make this pleasant home yours today!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 82

Nearby parks: Salmon Bay Park, Ballard Corners Park, and Loyal Heights Playground.

Bus lines:
15 - 0.1 mile
D Line - 0.1 mile
994 - 0.3 mile
40 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5659535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6746 18th Ave NW have any available units?
6746 18th Ave NW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6746 18th Ave NW have?
Some of 6746 18th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6746 18th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6746 18th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6746 18th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6746 18th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6746 18th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6746 18th Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 6746 18th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6746 18th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6746 18th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6746 18th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6746 18th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6746 18th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6746 18th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6746 18th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6746 18th Ave NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
OK Hotel- Income Restricted
212 Alaskan Way S
Seattle, WA 98104
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity