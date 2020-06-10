6742 10th Ave NW

Amenities

BALLARD CHARMING 2 BED, 1 BATH HOME FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$2450/month rent, includes Landscaping. Tenants pay own utilities; Available Now*

**2 bed, 1 bath, Garage, 910 SF**

**Pets considered on a case by case basis**

**First month's rent ($2450) and security deposit ($2450) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious Ballard bungalow offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the heart of a quiet, cozy residential neighborhood. New paint, refinished hardwood floors, new range, new blinds in bedrooms and more! Home is perfect for living and entertaining. Bedrooms are spacious with sizable closets and large windows. W/D in basement. Home has garage with entry into basement. Basement is spacious with room for lots of storage. large flat backyard for entertaining. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. No Smoking.

Many large and small parks are close distance to the home, including the Gilman Playground and Woodland Park & Zoo. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue.

There are also many amazing parks and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks

-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park

-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for showing today!



