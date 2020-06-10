All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6742 10th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6742 10th Ave NW
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

6742 10th Ave NW

6742 10th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6742 10th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BALLARD CHARMING 2 BED, 1 BATH HOME FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$2450/month rent, includes Landscaping. Tenants pay own utilities; Available Now*
**2 bed, 1 bath, Garage, 910 SF**
**Pets considered on a case by case basis**
**First month's rent ($2450) and security deposit ($2450) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
This spacious Ballard bungalow offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the heart of a quiet, cozy residential neighborhood. New paint, refinished hardwood floors, new range, new blinds in bedrooms and more! Home is perfect for living and entertaining. Bedrooms are spacious with sizable closets and large windows. W/D in basement. Home has garage with entry into basement. Basement is spacious with room for lots of storage. large flat backyard for entertaining. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. No Smoking.
Many large and small parks are close distance to the home, including the Gilman Playground and Woodland Park & Zoo. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue.
There are also many amazing parks and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks
-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park
-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal
This home has everything you could want and more! Email for showing today!

(RLNE4773069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6742 10th Ave NW have any available units?
6742 10th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6742 10th Ave NW have?
Some of 6742 10th Ave NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6742 10th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6742 10th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6742 10th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6742 10th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6742 10th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6742 10th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6742 10th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6742 10th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6742 10th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6742 10th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6742 10th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6742 10th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6742 10th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6742 10th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University