Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

6710 15th Ave NW

6710 15th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6710 15th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6710-15th-ave-nw?p=Company

Stunning! 4-floor townhouse in desirable Ballard location. This 2+ bed/3 bath modern style townhome is truly a must see! From the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances including the large gas stove in the kitchen, custom-heated tile flooring, and backsplashes in the elegantly designed bathrooms. The bottom floor also features a great work/live space perfect for a small business or office. This home also features custom cabinets, a spacious top floor deck with views of the mountains, beautiful hardwood floors, air conditioning, and a full size washer/dryer—all within walking distance of all that Ballard has to offer.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 15th Ave NW have any available units?
6710 15th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 15th Ave NW have?
Some of 6710 15th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 6710 15th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6710 15th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 15th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6710 15th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6710 15th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 6710 15th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 6710 15th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6710 15th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 15th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6710 15th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6710 15th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6710 15th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 15th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 15th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
