6710 15th Ave NW

Stunning! 4-floor townhouse in desirable Ballard location. This 2+ bed/3 bath modern style townhome is truly a must see! From the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances including the large gas stove in the kitchen, custom-heated tile flooring, and backsplashes in the elegantly designed bathrooms. The bottom floor also features a great work/live space perfect for a small business or office. This home also features custom cabinets, a spacious top floor deck with views of the mountains, beautiful hardwood floors, air conditioning, and a full size washer/dryer—all within walking distance of all that Ballard has to offer.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



