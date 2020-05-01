All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 14 2020

6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102

6606 Park Point Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6606 Park Point Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
View Ridge Condo in Beautiful Parkpoint Community - Recently updated ground-floor unit offers a rare blend space and privacy--hard to find in today's housing market. This condo boasts over a 1000 square feet of open-concept living, fabulous closet and storage space, crisp white kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, private patio, and an oversized living area set off by a wall of windows. Parking will not be a problem: this unit has two spaces (with more storage!), plus ample guest parking.

Enjoy a resort lifestyle in the Parkpoint Condo Community with its long list of amenities: an indoor/outdoor swimming pool that's open year round, hot tub, tennis court, club house, gym, bordered by the Burke Gilman Trail, and surrounded by garden-like landscaping. On top of all of that, you're only across the street from Magnuson Park. Enjoy walks along Lake Washington, the Tennis Center at Sand Point, Sail Sand Point, Arena Sports, Magnuson Brewery, and Magnuson Athletic Club. And, University Village, Seattle Children's Hospital, and the University of Washington are just down the road.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$75 per month for water, sewer, garbage and basic cable internet. Tenants set up own electric account.
~Parking $50 per month (includes 2 spaces).
~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be prorated if necessary (over 6 months).
~Pet policy: One pet negotiable with owner approval. Pet rent will apply.
~Strictly no smoking anywhere on premises.

(RLNE5321790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 have any available units?
6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 have?
Some of 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 is pet friendly.
Does 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 offer parking?
Yes, 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 offers parking.
Does 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 have a pool?
Yes, 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 has a pool.
Does 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 have accessible units?
No, 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102 does not have units with dishwashers.

