6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

View Ridge Condo in Beautiful Parkpoint Community - Recently updated ground-floor unit offers a rare blend space and privacy--hard to find in today's housing market. This condo boasts over a 1000 square feet of open-concept living, fabulous closet and storage space, crisp white kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, private patio, and an oversized living area set off by a wall of windows. Parking will not be a problem: this unit has two spaces (with more storage!), plus ample guest parking.



Enjoy a resort lifestyle in the Parkpoint Condo Community with its long list of amenities: an indoor/outdoor swimming pool that's open year round, hot tub, tennis court, club house, gym, bordered by the Burke Gilman Trail, and surrounded by garden-like landscaping. On top of all of that, you're only across the street from Magnuson Park. Enjoy walks along Lake Washington, the Tennis Center at Sand Point, Sail Sand Point, Arena Sports, Magnuson Brewery, and Magnuson Athletic Club. And, University Village, Seattle Children's Hospital, and the University of Washington are just down the road.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$75 per month for water, sewer, garbage and basic cable internet. Tenants set up own electric account.

~Parking $50 per month (includes 2 spaces).

~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be prorated if necessary (over 6 months).

~Pet policy: One pet negotiable with owner approval. Pet rent will apply.

~Strictly no smoking anywhere on premises.



(RLNE5321790)