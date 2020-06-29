All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 66 Bell St. Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
66 Bell St. Unit 4
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

66 Bell St. Unit 4

66 Bell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

66 Bell St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
elevator
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
Belltown Loft - Roof Top View - Belltown Lofts, Seattle's prime location just blocks to Pike Place Market and Seattle revamped waterfront. This 1 bedroom open suite is located in the retro classic brick building - experience the true urban living with all the modern amenities with historical charm. This unit features 790 Sq ft, 1 bath, SS appliances, Gas "Wolf" stove, is located on the main level with access to secure parking. Elevator take you to paradise on the roof top deck with amazing views. Walk Score: 98. $45 application fee/ adult over 18 yrs old. 12 month lease term. First month & security deposit equal to 1st month. Pets rent $100/month, See rental criteria before previewing and applying.

Screening Criteria: https://tinyurl.com/wwgg8v7

Apply at: www.RealtyProsNW.com

Due to the "Stay at Home" Orders. Please tour the property at our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/QGSrdexTU9c

(RLNE5554437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Bell St. Unit 4 have any available units?
66 Bell St. Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Bell St. Unit 4 have?
Some of 66 Bell St. Unit 4's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Bell St. Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
66 Bell St. Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Bell St. Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Bell St. Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 66 Bell St. Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 66 Bell St. Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 66 Bell St. Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Bell St. Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Bell St. Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 66 Bell St. Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 66 Bell St. Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 66 Bell St. Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Bell St. Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Bell St. Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University