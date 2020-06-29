66 Bell St. Unit 4

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking elevator courtyard range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking

Belltown Loft - Roof Top View - Belltown Lofts, Seattle's prime location just blocks to Pike Place Market and Seattle revamped waterfront. This 1 bedroom open suite is located in the retro classic brick building - experience the true urban living with all the modern amenities with historical charm. This unit features 790 Sq ft, 1 bath, SS appliances, Gas "Wolf" stove, is located on the main level with access to secure parking. Elevator take you to paradise on the roof top deck with amazing views. Walk Score: 98. $45 application fee/ adult over 18 yrs old. 12 month lease term. First month & security deposit equal to 1st month. Pets rent $100/month, See rental criteria before previewing and applying.



Screening Criteria: https://tinyurl.com/wwgg8v7



Apply at: www.RealtyProsNW.com



Due to the "Stay at Home" Orders. Please tour the property at our YouTube Channel:

https://youtu.be/QGSrdexTU9c



(RLNE5554437)