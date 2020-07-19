Amenities

6547 42nd Ave SW #101 Available 08/08/20 Loft 42 Condominiums ~ West Seattle/Fauntleroy - Available 8/8 - Stylish two-bedroom condo in the desirable Fauntleroy neighborhood of West Seattle. Close to California Ave SW and an easy walk to Thriftway, Starbucks, and much more within a block! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and living room. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, breakfast bar, roll-outs in cabinets, pantry, quartz countertops, and built-in sink water filter system. Built-in shelves in bedrooms and lots of storage. No need to give up gardening, French doors off the living room lead out to your spacious patio with garden beds. Two on-site parking spaces are just outside of patio, and extra storage (8'x10') available across the hall from the unit. Washer and dryer on same floor in the building. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Enjoy easy access to restaurants, retail, bus lines, Rapid Ride, Fauntleroy Ferry, and neighborhood amenities.



Please note: the building is undergoing construction and for the first 4 months of residency, the monthly rent will be $1500.00. On the 5th month, the rent will increase to the regular $1695.00 per month.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



