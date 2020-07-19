All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6547 42nd Ave SW #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6547 42nd Ave SW #101

6547 42nd Avenue Southwest · (206) 465-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6547 42nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

6547 42nd Ave SW #101 Available 08/08/20 Loft 42 Condominiums ~ West Seattle/Fauntleroy - Available 8/8 - Stylish two-bedroom condo in the desirable Fauntleroy neighborhood of West Seattle. Close to California Ave SW and an easy walk to Thriftway, Starbucks, and much more within a block! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and living room. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, breakfast bar, roll-outs in cabinets, pantry, quartz countertops, and built-in sink water filter system. Built-in shelves in bedrooms and lots of storage. No need to give up gardening, French doors off the living room lead out to your spacious patio with garden beds. Two on-site parking spaces are just outside of patio, and extra storage (8'x10') available across the hall from the unit. Washer and dryer on same floor in the building. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Enjoy easy access to restaurants, retail, bus lines, Rapid Ride, Fauntleroy Ferry, and neighborhood amenities.

Please note: the building is undergoing construction and for the first 4 months of residency, the monthly rent will be $1500.00. On the 5th month, the rent will increase to the regular $1695.00 per month.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

#avenueoneresidential #forlease #westseattlerentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2511086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 have any available units?
6547 42nd Ave SW #101 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 have?
Some of 6547 42nd Ave SW #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 currently offering any rent specials?
6547 42nd Ave SW #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 pet-friendly?
No, 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 offer parking?
Yes, 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 offers parking.
Does 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 have a pool?
No, 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 does not have a pool.
Does 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 have accessible units?
No, 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6547 42nd Ave SW #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
