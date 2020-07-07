All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6545 34th Ave NE #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6545 34th Ave NE #D
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

6545 34th Ave NE #D

6545 34th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6545 34th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great TownHome For Rent - Modern and Desirable newer built townhome in Seattle. Easy access to downtown Seattle UW and transit. Step away from great restaurants minutes from grocery stores and many shops, close to highway, Welcome to easy living!

Bright impeccable condition tasteful home with beautiful hardwood flooring Featuring 3 beds 3 baths and an attached car garage. Open concept living, gas range, private patio, high end kitchen with plenty of natural light featuring pantry and eat-in dining area. Very bright spaces with peek-a boo views of downtown, Master ensuite features walk-in closet w/ built-in organizers. Floor-to-ceiling windows in living and bedrooms provide great light.

Background/Credit Check Required. Minimum asking credit score: 680+ with no eviction/collection. Income Requirement: 3x over rent before tax. No Smoking.

(RLNE5699093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 34th Ave NE #D have any available units?
6545 34th Ave NE #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6545 34th Ave NE #D have?
Some of 6545 34th Ave NE #D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 34th Ave NE #D currently offering any rent specials?
6545 34th Ave NE #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 34th Ave NE #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 6545 34th Ave NE #D is pet friendly.
Does 6545 34th Ave NE #D offer parking?
Yes, 6545 34th Ave NE #D offers parking.
Does 6545 34th Ave NE #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 34th Ave NE #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 34th Ave NE #D have a pool?
No, 6545 34th Ave NE #D does not have a pool.
Does 6545 34th Ave NE #D have accessible units?
No, 6545 34th Ave NE #D does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 34th Ave NE #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 6545 34th Ave NE #D does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University