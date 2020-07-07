6545 34th Ave NE #D

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great TownHome For Rent - Modern and Desirable newer built townhome in Seattle. Easy access to downtown Seattle UW and transit. Step away from great restaurants minutes from grocery stores and many shops, close to highway, Welcome to easy living!



Bright impeccable condition tasteful home with beautiful hardwood flooring Featuring 3 beds 3 baths and an attached car garage. Open concept living, gas range, private patio, high end kitchen with plenty of natural light featuring pantry and eat-in dining area. Very bright spaces with peek-a boo views of downtown, Master ensuite features walk-in closet w/ built-in organizers. Floor-to-ceiling windows in living and bedrooms provide great light.



Background/Credit Check Required. Minimum asking credit score: 680+ with no eviction/collection. Income Requirement: 3x over rent before tax. No Smoking.



(RLNE5699093)