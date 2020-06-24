Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range Property Amenities garage pet friendly

6522 20th Ave NE Available 03/09/19 The Sweetest Home in Ravenna - Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in the heart of Ravenna. Traditional Seattle meets modern updates throughout! Absolutely gorgeous brand new hardwoods, air conditioning, gas stove. This house doesn't skip a beat. Exceptional location for walking, bike riding, and bus routes. Enjoy Third Place Books just next door or a beer in their pub! Detached two car garage off the alley. Shed with power included. Upper level living room, dining area, kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1/2 bath. Lower level two bedrooms, full bath with double sinks, laundry, plenty of storage, access to beautiful backyard. Fence is enclosed for a small dog only (under 35 lbs). No restricted breeds. Move in ready!!



*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*Small dogs considered. $50/month pet rent will apply. No cats.

*Tenants pay utilities and care for yard.

*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.

*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:

www.mapleleafmgt.com.

*Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over a maximum of six months.



