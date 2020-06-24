All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6522 20th Ave NE

6522 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6522 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
6522 20th Ave NE Available 03/09/19 The Sweetest Home in Ravenna - Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in the heart of Ravenna. Traditional Seattle meets modern updates throughout! Absolutely gorgeous brand new hardwoods, air conditioning, gas stove. This house doesn't skip a beat. Exceptional location for walking, bike riding, and bus routes. Enjoy Third Place Books just next door or a beer in their pub! Detached two car garage off the alley. Shed with power included. Upper level living room, dining area, kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1/2 bath. Lower level two bedrooms, full bath with double sinks, laundry, plenty of storage, access to beautiful backyard. Fence is enclosed for a small dog only (under 35 lbs). No restricted breeds. Move in ready!!

*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*Small dogs considered. $50/month pet rent will apply. No cats.
*Tenants pay utilities and care for yard.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.
*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:
www.mapleleafmgt.com.
*Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over a maximum of six months.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4743489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 20th Ave NE have any available units?
6522 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6522 20th Ave NE have?
Some of 6522 20th Ave NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6522 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6522 20th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6522 20th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6522 20th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6522 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6522 20th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6522 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6522 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6522 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6522 20th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
