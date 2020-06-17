Rent Calculator
643 W.nickerson St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
643 W.nickerson St
643 West Nickerson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
643 West Nickerson Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Appliances
Appliances included:
Dishwasher, Dryer, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 643 W.nickerson St have any available units?
643 W.nickerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 643 W.nickerson St have?
Some of 643 W.nickerson St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 643 W.nickerson St currently offering any rent specials?
643 W.nickerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 W.nickerson St pet-friendly?
No, 643 W.nickerson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 643 W.nickerson St offer parking?
No, 643 W.nickerson St does not offer parking.
Does 643 W.nickerson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 W.nickerson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 W.nickerson St have a pool?
No, 643 W.nickerson St does not have a pool.
Does 643 W.nickerson St have accessible units?
No, 643 W.nickerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 643 W.nickerson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 W.nickerson St has units with dishwashers.
