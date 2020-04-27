6408 Woodlawn Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely charming newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home which sits up off of the street and has great views of the lake. Main level has a living room (fp for decorative purposes only), separate formal dining room, updated kitchen with all newer cherry cabinets and granite counters, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Beautiful hardwoods throughout this level. The lower level has great storage spaces, laundry room/bonus area and another bedroom. Basement also has access to one car garage. Wonderful deck in front great for entertaining. Patio in back as well. 1 block to Greenlake. Great access to I-5. Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



