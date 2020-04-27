All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6408 Woodlawn Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6408 Woodlawn Ave N
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:34 PM

6408 Woodlawn Ave N

6408 Woodlawn Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6408 Woodlawn Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely charming newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home which sits up off of the street and has great views of the lake. Main level has a living room (fp for decorative purposes only), separate formal dining room, updated kitchen with all newer cherry cabinets and granite counters, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Beautiful hardwoods throughout this level. The lower level has great storage spaces, laundry room/bonus area and another bedroom. Basement also has access to one car garage. Wonderful deck in front great for entertaining. Patio in back as well. 1 block to Greenlake. Great access to I-5. Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Woodlawn Ave N have any available units?
6408 Woodlawn Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Woodlawn Ave N have?
Some of 6408 Woodlawn Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Woodlawn Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Woodlawn Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Woodlawn Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Woodlawn Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6408 Woodlawn Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Woodlawn Ave N offers parking.
Does 6408 Woodlawn Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Woodlawn Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Woodlawn Ave N have a pool?
No, 6408 Woodlawn Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Woodlawn Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6408 Woodlawn Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Woodlawn Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Woodlawn Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University