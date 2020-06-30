6322 20th Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

This charming, bright and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom + den sits on a quiet street in one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods, within walking distance to great restaurants and shopping plus easy commuter access to 1-5! Gleaming hardwood floors, an elegant gas fireplace upon entry, beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen, a lovely front porch perfect for relaxing or entertaining as well the thoughtfully landscaped, fully fenced front yard are just a few amenities this lovely vintage home has to offer! Enjoy plentiful storage space throughout, a downstairs laundry room as well as a garage and driveway for your parking needs.



Terms: 1st and $3400 security deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets. 625+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



