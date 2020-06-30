All apartments in Seattle
6322 20th Ave NE

6322 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6322 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming, bright and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom + den sits on a quiet street in one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods, within walking distance to great restaurants and shopping plus easy commuter access to 1-5! Gleaming hardwood floors, an elegant gas fireplace upon entry, beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen, a lovely front porch perfect for relaxing or entertaining as well the thoughtfully landscaped, fully fenced front yard are just a few amenities this lovely vintage home has to offer! Enjoy plentiful storage space throughout, a downstairs laundry room as well as a garage and driveway for your parking needs.

Terms: 1st and $3400 security deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets. 625+ credit score. Co-signers okay. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 20th Ave NE have any available units?
6322 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 20th Ave NE have?
Some of 6322 20th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6322 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6322 20th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6322 20th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6322 20th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6322 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 20th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6322 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6322 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6322 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 20th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

