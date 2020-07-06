All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

6235 22 Ave NE

6235 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6235 22nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful Craftsman Gem in Ravenna - Enjoy a rare chance to live in one of Seattle's stunning examples of Craftsman architecture. Truly "Old Seattle," this meticulously maintained home, built in 1919, boasts many original details, from the hardwood floors to the original leaded glass windows custom-made over 100 years ago for the Ravenna neighborhood. The sweeping front porch welcomes you into a spacious living room, separated from the formal dining room by beautiful French doors. Both the living and dining rooms fill with eastern sunlight, making those leaded windows sparkle. The kitchen has charming old-school features such as a breakfast corner, but also the modern conveniences of a gourmet gas stove and brand new quartz countertops. Both bedrooms have ample storage and brand new double paned windows that look out over the back patio. The basement has been remodeled to feature full-height ceilings, radiant heat floors, and a large partially finished bonus room. The home also includes a detached garage with abundant storage and a beautiful brick patio surrounded by mature landscaping.

The Ravenna neighborhood amenities are only blocks away, including coffee shops, bakeries, and restaurants. Ravenna neighbors other popular Seattle neighborhoods, including the U District, Roosevelt, and Maple Leaf.

To schedule a showing, please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) and please include your email and cell number in your response. Showings are by appointment only.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 month lease minimum.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over a maximum of six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance.
~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.
~Pet policy: one pet with owner approval, 45 pound limit, must complete pet screening. Pet rent will apply.

(RLNE5503295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 22 Ave NE have any available units?
6235 22 Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6235 22 Ave NE have?
Some of 6235 22 Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 22 Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6235 22 Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 22 Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6235 22 Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6235 22 Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6235 22 Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6235 22 Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6235 22 Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 22 Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6235 22 Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6235 22 Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6235 22 Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 22 Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6235 22 Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

