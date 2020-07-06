6235 22 Ave NE

Amenities

Beautiful Craftsman Gem in Ravenna - Enjoy a rare chance to live in one of Seattle's stunning examples of Craftsman architecture. Truly "Old Seattle," this meticulously maintained home, built in 1919, boasts many original details, from the hardwood floors to the original leaded glass windows custom-made over 100 years ago for the Ravenna neighborhood. The sweeping front porch welcomes you into a spacious living room, separated from the formal dining room by beautiful French doors. Both the living and dining rooms fill with eastern sunlight, making those leaded windows sparkle. The kitchen has charming old-school features such as a breakfast corner, but also the modern conveniences of a gourmet gas stove and brand new quartz countertops. Both bedrooms have ample storage and brand new double paned windows that look out over the back patio. The basement has been remodeled to feature full-height ceilings, radiant heat floors, and a large partially finished bonus room. The home also includes a detached garage with abundant storage and a beautiful brick patio surrounded by mature landscaping.



The Ravenna neighborhood amenities are only blocks away, including coffee shops, bakeries, and restaurants. Ravenna neighbors other popular Seattle neighborhoods, including the U District, Roosevelt, and Maple Leaf.



~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~12 month lease minimum.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over a maximum of six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance.

~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.

~Pet policy: one pet with owner approval, 45 pound limit, must complete pet screening. Pet rent will apply.



