**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Large bright and spacious 2 bedroom with living room and dining room. 1 bath, 1st floor unit in tri-plex, hardwood floors throughout. On bus line. Fridge and stove. Additional off-street parking for $150.00 per month.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 11-12 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report bu a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/623-23rd-ave-e ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.