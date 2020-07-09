All apartments in Seattle
Location

623 23rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Large bright and spacious 2 bedroom with living room and dining room. 1 bath, 1st floor unit in tri-plex, hardwood floors throughout. On bus line. Fridge and stove. Additional off-street parking for $150.00 per month.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 11-12 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report bu a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/623-23rd-ave-e ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 23rd Ave E have any available units?
623 23rd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 623 23rd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
623 23rd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 23rd Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 623 23rd Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 623 23rd Ave E offer parking?
No, 623 23rd Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 623 23rd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 23rd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 23rd Ave E have a pool?
No, 623 23rd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 623 23rd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 623 23rd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 623 23rd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 23rd Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 23rd Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 23rd Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

