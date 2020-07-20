6215 S Bangor St

Amenities

Stunning 3-Bedroom Home in Rainier View Neighborhood! - You will feel like you're tucked away in a green Northwest paradise in this beautifully landscaped home, set about with an abundance of trees, gorgeous rhododendron hedges, wisteria, and more! There is a formal dining room, which opens into the well-appointed kitchen. If you like to entertain friends and family, you'll love all the storage space, including island and pantry, and how the kitchen flows into both a cozy breakfast nook and the living room. With soaring vaulted ceilings, the living room is a beautiful space, flooded with natural light from all the windows!



Upstairs you'll find oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and plenty of room to stretch out, including a lovely Master Suite where you can relax and rejuvenate in a generous soaking tub, also featuring a double-sink vanity and shower stall. The backyard is a a haven wrapped in more greenery, boasting a large paved area where you can BBQ, dance, or even set up a basketball hoop! As the weather heats up, you'll be chill with the included Air Conditioning, yet another perk of this lovely home! And you're just 1.7 miles from the Light Rail, 1.5 miles to I-5, 4 miles to I-405, and 10 miles to Downtown Seattle.



**UP to 2 Dogs allowed per Owner discretion, with a $500 refundable Pet Deposit per pet + $50/monthly pet rent, per pet.



**There is a an alarm system for which you can buy a subscription, at your own expense.



Property Manager: Armando

Property Status: Available NOW



#4045



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4895118)