Seattle, WA
6215 S Bangor St
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

6215 S Bangor St

6215 South Bangor Street · No Longer Available
Location

6215 South Bangor Street, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier View

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
basketball court
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Stunning 3-Bedroom Home in Rainier View Neighborhood! - You will feel like you're tucked away in a green Northwest paradise in this beautifully landscaped home, set about with an abundance of trees, gorgeous rhododendron hedges, wisteria, and more! There is a formal dining room, which opens into the well-appointed kitchen. If you like to entertain friends and family, you'll love all the storage space, including island and pantry, and how the kitchen flows into both a cozy breakfast nook and the living room. With soaring vaulted ceilings, the living room is a beautiful space, flooded with natural light from all the windows!

Upstairs you'll find oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and plenty of room to stretch out, including a lovely Master Suite where you can relax and rejuvenate in a generous soaking tub, also featuring a double-sink vanity and shower stall. The backyard is a a haven wrapped in more greenery, boasting a large paved area where you can BBQ, dance, or even set up a basketball hoop! As the weather heats up, you'll be chill with the included Air Conditioning, yet another perk of this lovely home! And you're just 1.7 miles from the Light Rail, 1.5 miles to I-5, 4 miles to I-405, and 10 miles to Downtown Seattle.

**UP to 2 Dogs allowed per Owner discretion, with a $500 refundable Pet Deposit per pet + $50/monthly pet rent, per pet.

**There is a an alarm system for which you can buy a subscription, at your own expense.

Property Manager: Armando
Property Status: Available NOW

#4045

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4895118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 S Bangor St have any available units?
6215 S Bangor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 S Bangor St have?
Some of 6215 S Bangor St's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 S Bangor St currently offering any rent specials?
6215 S Bangor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 S Bangor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 S Bangor St is pet friendly.
Does 6215 S Bangor St offer parking?
No, 6215 S Bangor St does not offer parking.
Does 6215 S Bangor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 S Bangor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 S Bangor St have a pool?
No, 6215 S Bangor St does not have a pool.
Does 6215 S Bangor St have accessible units?
No, 6215 S Bangor St does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 S Bangor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 S Bangor St does not have units with dishwashers.
