To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6210-lake-shore-dr-s?p=Company



Beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath home with bonus room located on Seward Parks Gold Coast. This 1940's colonial sits on the shore of Lake Washington on a quiet street which features 100' of low bank waterfront, majestic evergreens, and spectacular Mt. Rainier, Lake, and sunrise views. The park-like grounds are private, sun-filled, and ready for your entertainment. The interior of the home features classic architectural details, spacious entertainment areas, view master suite, and daylight lower level. Dock and boat house. This tri-level home has new carpet and paint in the lower level, 3 wood fireplaces, stainless appliances in the kitchen with pellet stove, and nook including a sitting area. Yard service included in rent. A must see!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.