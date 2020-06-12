All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

6210 Lake Shore Dr S

6210 Lake Shore Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

6210 Lake Shore Dr S, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6210-lake-shore-dr-s?p=Company

Beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath home with bonus room located on Seward Parks Gold Coast. This 1940's colonial sits on the shore of Lake Washington on a quiet street which features 100' of low bank waterfront, majestic evergreens, and spectacular Mt. Rainier, Lake, and sunrise views. The park-like grounds are private, sun-filled, and ready for your entertainment. The interior of the home features classic architectural details, spacious entertainment areas, view master suite, and daylight lower level. Dock and boat house. This tri-level home has new carpet and paint in the lower level, 3 wood fireplaces, stainless appliances in the kitchen with pellet stove, and nook including a sitting area. Yard service included in rent. A must see!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Lake Shore Dr S have any available units?
6210 Lake Shore Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 Lake Shore Dr S have?
Some of 6210 Lake Shore Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Lake Shore Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Lake Shore Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Lake Shore Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 Lake Shore Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 6210 Lake Shore Dr S offer parking?
No, 6210 Lake Shore Dr S does not offer parking.
Does 6210 Lake Shore Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 Lake Shore Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Lake Shore Dr S have a pool?
No, 6210 Lake Shore Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Lake Shore Dr S have accessible units?
No, 6210 Lake Shore Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Lake Shore Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Lake Shore Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
