Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

620 NE 53rd St Available 07/05/20 Recently Remodeled 5 Bed 4 Bath Home in the U-District - This beautifully remodeled 5 bed 4 bath home features an open floor plan with new hardwood flooring and carpets throughout. Completely redone kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Master bedroom is located on the main floor and has en suite bathroom. Lower floor has a separate entrance and hosts three bedrooms, each with their own 3/4 bath attached. Fully fenced yard with a parking pad large enough for 4 cars. Located right off I-5 with easy access to shops and restaurants in the area.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing, applications at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1QD_zXkx7SYwQQ-hX3JOHAapCVNOl1hr0



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4166337)