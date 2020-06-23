All apartments in Seattle
615 E Lynn St.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

615 E Lynn St.

615 East Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

615 East Lynn Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home - Rare, single-family house for rent in Eastlake: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with updated kitchen, all appliances and built-in microwave. Separate dining area and living room face west, with large, sunny windows. All bedrooms are upstairs and all have hardwood floors. Washer and dryer plus some storage in basement; secure parking and additional storage in garage. Parking in alley for 2-3 additional vehicles. Fenced back yard. Minutes from S. Lake Union, Amazon, UW, I-5. Restaurants, bars and busline all within walking distance. $3200/month plus utilities (Electric, WSG, Gas); Pets allowed (some restrictions) for additional $100/month pet rent per pet. No smoking.

Busline (to UW, downtown) is just steps away. Walk to Serafina, Cicchetti, Eastlake Zoo, Chandler's Cove and pocket parks along Lake Union.

Application and fee required.
No smoking

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3892929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 E Lynn St. have any available units?
615 E Lynn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 E Lynn St. have?
Some of 615 E Lynn St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 E Lynn St. currently offering any rent specials?
615 E Lynn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 E Lynn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 E Lynn St. is pet friendly.
Does 615 E Lynn St. offer parking?
Yes, 615 E Lynn St. offers parking.
Does 615 E Lynn St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 E Lynn St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 E Lynn St. have a pool?
No, 615 E Lynn St. does not have a pool.
Does 615 E Lynn St. have accessible units?
No, 615 E Lynn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 615 E Lynn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 E Lynn St. does not have units with dishwashers.
