615 E Lynn St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Home - Rare, single-family house for rent in Eastlake: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with updated kitchen, all appliances and built-in microwave. Separate dining area and living room face west, with large, sunny windows. All bedrooms are upstairs and all have hardwood floors. Washer and dryer plus some storage in basement; secure parking and additional storage in garage. Parking in alley for 2-3 additional vehicles. Fenced back yard. Minutes from S. Lake Union, Amazon, UW, I-5. Restaurants, bars and busline all within walking distance. $3200/month plus utilities (Electric, WSG, Gas); Pets allowed (some restrictions) for additional $100/month pet rent per pet. No smoking.



Busline (to UW, downtown) is just steps away. Walk to Serafina, Cicchetti, Eastlake Zoo, Chandler's Cove and pocket parks along Lake Union.



Application and fee required.

No smoking



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3892929)