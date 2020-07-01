6111 34th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Ballard Home with Views of Shilshole Bay and Olympic Mountains! - Great opportunity to live on Sunset Hill, close to Downtown Ballard, Golden Gardens and the Shilshole Bay Marina. This home has incredible views of Shilshole Bay and the Olympic Mountains. When you walk through the front door of this wonderful home you are immediately taken to a retreat like feeling with the beautiful views. You will enjoy evening sunsets on the huge entertainment sized deck. Nice and bright throughout, large living spaces, a large kitchen, two bedrooms upstairs are suites with bathrooms, recreation/hobby, and bedroom on the lower level. Sweet yard, and attached garage.

Close to express bus lines to downtown

~Schools Nearby: Adams Elementary, Salmon Bay Elementary, Whitman Middle School and Ballard High School.

~Nearby parks include Webster Park, Ballard Playground and Ballard Locks Fish Ladder.

~Close to the Ballard Community Center, restaurants, shopping!

-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Tenants pay all utilities & maintains yard.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Dog(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required

-View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

--Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

No Cats Allowed



