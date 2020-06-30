6110 - 24th Ave NW #105

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ballard Apartment - Enjoy the abundance of natural light in this entry level unit at Olympic View condominiums. Cozy, updated condo includes bamboo flooring, carpet, crown molding, updated bath, double-pane windows, & newer Stainless kitchen appliances. Living room with large picture windows & dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Lots of storage including a large hallway closet & storage unit. Dedicated off-street parking & close to public transit. Located in the heart of Ballard. Walk to QFC, shops, & restaurants. Minutes to Golden Gardens

WS/G included - Tenants pay electricty

For any inquiries, please call Quorum Real Estate at 206.283.6000



