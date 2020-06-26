All apartments in Seattle
608 Broadway
608 Broadway

Location

608 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
First Hill

Amenities

At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Broadway have any available units?
608 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 608 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
608 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 608 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 608 Broadway offer parking?
No, 608 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 608 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Broadway have a pool?
No, 608 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 608 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 608 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
