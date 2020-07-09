606 Post Ave

Amenities

Experience the perfect mix of modern and historic architecture at the 606 Post (Post Hotel). The classic old world brick building was built in 1889, only three years after the Great Fire. The 5-story building is a small community, home to 14 unique Loft homes and offers its residents secure access, storage units, and a rooftop deck with Elliott Bay and City views. Located in Pioneer Square on Post Alley and only a few steps from the Waterfront, Pike Place Market, and downtown - this location really can't be beat! Vibrant neighborhood close to restaurants, shops, and nightlife. Walkscore 99 & Transit Score 100! Available June 1st: One-of-a-kind 2-Story Loft steps from the waterfront and Pike Place Market and located in the heart of Pioneer Square! Spacious 1 Bedroom + Den with westerly views that fill the home with ample natural light and showcase historic Pioneer Square architecture views. A very unique floorplan with 20'+ ceilings; a lofted sleeping area; updated all-white kitchen with reclaimed wood open shelving; an inviting living room with exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, huge window, custom shades, real wood burning fireplace; a dining area / den with custom built-ins; and a completely remodeled bathroom with brass accents, marble flooring & counters, and walk-in shower. Hardwood floors throughout and washer/dryer in unit. Water, sewer, garbage, high speed internet, and storage are included. Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group 206-384-9448