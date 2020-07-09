All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 606 Post Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
606 Post Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:24 AM

606 Post Ave

606 Post Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pioneer Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

606 Post Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Experience the perfect mix of modern and historic architecture at the 606 Post (Post Hotel). The classic old world brick building was built in 1889, only three years after the Great Fire. The 5-story building is a small community, home to 14 unique Loft homes and offers its residents secure access, storage units, and a rooftop deck with Elliott Bay and City views. Located in Pioneer Square on Post Alley and only a few steps from the Waterfront, Pike Place Market, and downtown - this location really can't be beat! Vibrant neighborhood close to restaurants, shops, and nightlife. Walkscore 99 & Transit Score 100! Available June 1st: One-of-a-kind 2-Story Loft steps from the waterfront and Pike Place Market and located in the heart of Pioneer Square! Spacious 1 Bedroom + Den with westerly views that fill the home with ample natural light and showcase historic Pioneer Square architecture views. A very unique floorplan with 20'+ ceilings; a lofted sleeping area; updated all-white kitchen with reclaimed wood open shelving; an inviting living room with exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, huge window, custom shades, real wood burning fireplace; a dining area / den with custom built-ins; and a completely remodeled bathroom with brass accents, marble flooring & counters, and walk-in shower. Hardwood floors throughout and washer/dryer in unit. Water, sewer, garbage, high speed internet, and storage are included. Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group 206-384-9448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Post Ave have any available units?
606 Post Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Post Ave have?
Some of 606 Post Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Post Ave currently offering any rent specials?
606 Post Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Post Ave pet-friendly?
No, 606 Post Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 606 Post Ave offer parking?
No, 606 Post Ave does not offer parking.
Does 606 Post Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Post Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Post Ave have a pool?
No, 606 Post Ave does not have a pool.
Does 606 Post Ave have accessible units?
No, 606 Post Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Post Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Post Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University