on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

6033 4th Ave NE Available 03/04/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathrooms, 2700 S.F. - Tri-Level House - Large 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathrooms, 2700 S.F. - Tri-Level House

1st level boasts 2-car attached garage, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom & Laundry room.

Open concept 2nd level features kitchen, large living area w/ fireplace & deck for entertaining, 1 bedroom and .75 bathroom.

Master suite and 3 common bedroom are on the 3rd level with a 5 piece Jack & Jill bath & a walk-in closet. Master Bedroom has a private deck looking East.

Your new home features low maintenance yard w/rear patio with great and useful options.



Application Fee: $45 per adult

Deposit: $3200

Pet Deposit: $300

Term: 12 month required - 1st, Last, + Deposit. (LMR can be paid in 3 equal installments)



Prefer: 700 credit score or better, verifiable income totaling 3 times the monthly rent, background review, and 2 yrs rental history.



Utilities: Tenant pays

Yard: Tenant maintains.

Contact: liv@rpapm.com or 206-577-0591.



To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e36589e036

Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

Application Criteria: https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/6555172/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



Visit our website at www.rentseattle.com

Address: 6033 4th Ave NE , Seattle, WA. 98115

Key words: Green Lake, North Seattle, University District, Seattle, Woodlawn, Wallingford



(RLNE5579383)