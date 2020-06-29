Amenities
6033 4th Ave NE Available 03/04/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathrooms, 2700 S.F. - Tri-Level House - Large 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathrooms, 2700 S.F. - Tri-Level House
1st level boasts 2-car attached garage, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom & Laundry room.
Open concept 2nd level features kitchen, large living area w/ fireplace & deck for entertaining, 1 bedroom and .75 bathroom.
Master suite and 3 common bedroom are on the 3rd level with a 5 piece Jack & Jill bath & a walk-in closet. Master Bedroom has a private deck looking East.
Your new home features low maintenance yard w/rear patio with great and useful options.
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $3200
Pet Deposit: $300
Term: 12 month required - 1st, Last, + Deposit. (LMR can be paid in 3 equal installments)
Prefer: 700 credit score or better, verifiable income totaling 3 times the monthly rent, background review, and 2 yrs rental history.
Utilities: Tenant pays
Yard: Tenant maintains.
Contact: liv@rpapm.com or 206-577-0591.
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e36589e036
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Application Criteria: https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/6555172/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
Address: 6033 4th Ave NE , Seattle, WA. 98115
