Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

6033 4th Ave NE

6033 4th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6033 4th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6033 4th Ave NE Available 03/04/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathrooms, 2700 S.F. - Tri-Level House - Large 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathrooms, 2700 S.F. - Tri-Level House
1st level boasts 2-car attached garage, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom & Laundry room.
Open concept 2nd level features kitchen, large living area w/ fireplace & deck for entertaining, 1 bedroom and .75 bathroom.
Master suite and 3 common bedroom are on the 3rd level with a 5 piece Jack & Jill bath & a walk-in closet. Master Bedroom has a private deck looking East.
Your new home features low maintenance yard w/rear patio with great and useful options.

Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $3200
Pet Deposit: $300
Term: 12 month required - 1st, Last, + Deposit. (LMR can be paid in 3 equal installments)

Prefer: 700 credit score or better, verifiable income totaling 3 times the monthly rent, background review, and 2 yrs rental history.

Utilities: Tenant pays
Yard: Tenant maintains.
Contact: liv@rpapm.com or 206-577-0591.

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e36589e036
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
$45 application fee per adult
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
Application Criteria: https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/6555172/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

Visit our website at www.rentseattle.com
Address: 6033 4th Ave NE , Seattle, WA. 98115
Key words: Green Lake, North Seattle, University District, Seattle, Woodlawn, Wallingford

(RLNE5579383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 4th Ave NE have any available units?
6033 4th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 4th Ave NE have?
Some of 6033 4th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 4th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6033 4th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 4th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6033 4th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6033 4th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6033 4th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6033 4th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 4th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 4th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6033 4th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6033 4th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6033 4th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 4th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6033 4th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
