6030 1/2 21st Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beacon Hill 2 Bed + Den w/ Large Yard! - This single story Beacon Hill home is tucked away on a dead end street offering great privacy. You will find two bedrooms, one bath, plus a den with large closet. The home features hardwood floors throughout, new paint, in-unit laundry, and a fireplace.



Outside you will find a large deck, huge yard, as well as shed for all of you storage needs. Covered parking in your private carport and additional parking in the driveway as needed.



Easily commute by hopping right on I-5, it's also less than one mile from the Beacon Hill light rail, or a 15 minute drive to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.



Pets are case by case

No smoking



Questions? Text Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@norrhpacificproperties.com



(RLNE4167180)