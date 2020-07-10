Amenities

6014 NE 60th Street Available 07/05/20 View Home, Blocks from Magnuson Park - Perched above Magnuson Park, this beautifully updated Windermere North home is just down the road from the University of Washington, Seattle Children's Hospital, University Village, the Burke Gillman Trail and multiple bus lines. It would be hard to find a more convenient and peaceful location in Seattle.



The main living area offers hardwood floors, living room with a wood fireplace, and an atrium style dining room, surrounded in glass. The kitchen boasts stainless steel high-end appliances and warm cork tile floors. This level also features a large deck where you can sit and enjoy the views. There are three bedrooms on the main floor, including the master bedroom with great closets and an en suite bathroom with a heated tile floor.



On the lower level you'll find a fourth bedroom, and one full bath along with a large family room and another wood burning fireplace. This level also has a large amount of storage and another bonus room--perfect for the home office.



The backyard is fully fenced, very private and flat. A wonderful place to entertain.



View our Rental Criteria / Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Rentals" / "Available Rentals". All emails will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out. Showing options may vary while home is occupied due to COVID19 restrictions.



- Available July 5, 2020.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

- 12-month lease.

- All utilities are tenants' responsibility.

- Furnace Reduction Program fee of $10/month (not included in base rent)

- Lawn and landscaping maintenance included with rent.

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pent rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



