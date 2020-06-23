All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6004 14th Ave. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6004 14th Ave. NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6004 14th Ave. NW

6004 14th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6004 14th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old World Charm-Top Floor-Short or Long Term - 6004 14th Ave. NW B, Seattle
Exuding with charm this 1BR/1BA unit is on the top floor of a duplex w/ a suberb view of downtown Ballard and the ship canal bridge. Perfectly restored unit with hardwood floors, modern kitchen w/all appliances, tiled bath, W/D in unit, and lots of light. A wonderful enclosed patio area with a fabulous new deck awaits you! A park is located directly across the street and makes for a peaceful unit and pretty views. Excellent location to Ballards night life of bars/restaurants such as the Hazlewood, Noble Fir, Conor Bryne Pub, Macleods, and its plentiful array of coffee shops/breakfast nooks such as Turtle Coffee, The Wicks Motorcycles and Coffee, Woodland Coffee, Caffe Umbria and more! Walking distance to Shilshole Bay Marina, Golden Gardens Park and enjoy the many festivals too.
$1735 per month, $1735 security deposit, Tenant splits WSG with downstairs tenant and pays for electric/gas. Pets will be considered on a case by case deposit with additional refundable pet deposit and pet rent. We are looking for a one year lease as a vacant unit.
This unit may also be leased fully furnished for $2800 per month for a period of 3 months or more.

(RLNE4630369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 14th Ave. NW have any available units?
6004 14th Ave. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 14th Ave. NW have?
Some of 6004 14th Ave. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 14th Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
6004 14th Ave. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 14th Ave. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6004 14th Ave. NW is pet friendly.
Does 6004 14th Ave. NW offer parking?
No, 6004 14th Ave. NW does not offer parking.
Does 6004 14th Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 14th Ave. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 14th Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 6004 14th Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 6004 14th Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 6004 14th Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 14th Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6004 14th Ave. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Rooster
900 NE 65th St
Seattle, WA 98115
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University