Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly coffee bar furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old World Charm-Top Floor-Short or Long Term - 6004 14th Ave. NW B, Seattle

Exuding with charm this 1BR/1BA unit is on the top floor of a duplex w/ a suberb view of downtown Ballard and the ship canal bridge. Perfectly restored unit with hardwood floors, modern kitchen w/all appliances, tiled bath, W/D in unit, and lots of light. A wonderful enclosed patio area with a fabulous new deck awaits you! A park is located directly across the street and makes for a peaceful unit and pretty views. Excellent location to Ballards night life of bars/restaurants such as the Hazlewood, Noble Fir, Conor Bryne Pub, Macleods, and its plentiful array of coffee shops/breakfast nooks such as Turtle Coffee, The Wicks Motorcycles and Coffee, Woodland Coffee, Caffe Umbria and more! Walking distance to Shilshole Bay Marina, Golden Gardens Park and enjoy the many festivals too.

$1735 per month, $1735 security deposit, Tenant splits WSG with downstairs tenant and pays for electric/gas. Pets will be considered on a case by case deposit with additional refundable pet deposit and pet rent. We are looking for a one year lease as a vacant unit.

This unit may also be leased fully furnished for $2800 per month for a period of 3 months or more.



(RLNE4630369)