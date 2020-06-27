600 N 85th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage lobby

Bright, open top floor studio with full size kitchen and bath, territorial views. Communal Rooftop deck. Secured lobby entrance and parking in secured garage. Convenient distance to main thoroughfares 1-5, Hwy 99. Located near schools, shops, restaurants, recreation. Washer/dryer in unit. Terms are 1st months rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.