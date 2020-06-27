All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:44 PM

600 N 85th St

600 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
lobby
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4d81c2089 ---- Bright, open top floor studio with full size kitchen and bath, territorial views. Communal Rooftop deck. Secured lobby entrance and parking in secured garage. Convenient distance to main thoroughfares 1-5, Hwy 99. Located near schools, shops, restaurants, recreation. Washer/dryer in unit. Terms are 1st months rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 N 85th St have any available units?
600 N 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 N 85th St have?
Some of 600 N 85th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 N 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
600 N 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 N 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 600 N 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 600 N 85th St offers parking.
Does 600 N 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 N 85th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N 85th St have a pool?
No, 600 N 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 600 N 85th St have accessible units?
No, 600 N 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 N 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
