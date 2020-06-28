5936 25th Ave S

Amenities
Charming Mid-Century Brick Bungalow on Large Corner Lot
Just off of Orcas in mid-Beacon Hill (where rentals are rare). This classic home in a quiet neighborhood has been remodeled from top to bottom! It features original refinished hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and a gorgeous fully upgraded kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. This modern eat-in kitchen is perfect for your vintage dinette set.
The extra-large sunny fenced yard has plenty of space for your outdoor sports and games. Plenty of room for a garden and there's even cute gardening shed (planting is encouraged). There is also a garage for your vehicle, storage and/or projects. Plenty of off-street parking.
Close to shopping, bus line, I-5, I-90, eateries, coffee shops and night spots in Columbia City, Georgetown, Beacon Hill and the ID, Seward Park, parks, golf, tennis, walking & biking trails, and so much more!
Beacon Hill is a vibrant, diverse neighborhood bursting with international culture.
This spotless home will go quickly!
Terms: $1700 security deposit; Min. 550 credit score, $40/adult app fee. All utilities paid by tenant. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required.