Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna yoga

588 Bell St. #402S Available 08/08/20 Insignia Condominiums ~ Belltown/South Lake Union - The Insignia is Seattle’s gold standard! Unbeatable amenities include 24 hour Concierge, 2-story fully equipped fitness center offering a yoga and pilates studio, swimming pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna. Screening Room, billiards, lounge and unparalleled entertaining spaces on multiple terraces with the best views in the city as a backdrop; grills and outdoor fireplace for cozy gatherings. Complete with a dog run, and car wash in the garage!

Tres chic 1 bedroom plus den generously scaled with walls of windows to welcome in natural light setting off the handsome wood floors and deliciously sleek kitchen. Open living spaces flow from entry to kitchen, into dining and living spaces. Private patio for fresh air sips. Den can be used as home office or guest room. King-sized bedroom with walk in closet. Elegant marble and tile bath with stacked washer and dryer. Dreamy kitchen with European cabinetry, high-end appliances and loads of storage. AC- yay! Water, sewer, garbage and gas included in the rent. Parking and storage included in the rent! One cat or one small dog welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

Terrific proximity to downtown, South Lake Union's Amazon campus, Google, I5, bus lines. Enjoy downtown/Belltown's excellent restaurant/bar scene. Quick walk to Pike Place Market, Seattle Center and the Seattle Art Museum's Olympic Sculpture Park.



To request a video tour, or schedule a Covid-friendly visit to this elegant home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#AvenueOneResidential #InsigniaRentals #Belltown #SLU



(RLNE5889046)