Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

588 Bell St. #402S

588 Bell St · (206) 356-9851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

588 Bell St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 588 Bell St. #402S · Avail. Aug 8

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
588 Bell St. #402S Available 08/08/20 Insignia Condominiums ~ Belltown/South Lake Union - The Insignia is Seattle’s gold standard! Unbeatable amenities include 24 hour Concierge, 2-story fully equipped fitness center offering a yoga and pilates studio, swimming pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna. Screening Room, billiards, lounge and unparalleled entertaining spaces on multiple terraces with the best views in the city as a backdrop; grills and outdoor fireplace for cozy gatherings. Complete with a dog run, and car wash in the garage!
Tres chic 1 bedroom plus den generously scaled with walls of windows to welcome in natural light setting off the handsome wood floors and deliciously sleek kitchen. Open living spaces flow from entry to kitchen, into dining and living spaces. Private patio for fresh air sips. Den can be used as home office or guest room. King-sized bedroom with walk in closet. Elegant marble and tile bath with stacked washer and dryer. Dreamy kitchen with European cabinetry, high-end appliances and loads of storage. AC- yay! Water, sewer, garbage and gas included in the rent. Parking and storage included in the rent! One cat or one small dog welcome with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.
Terrific proximity to downtown, South Lake Union's Amazon campus, Google, I5, bus lines. Enjoy downtown/Belltown's excellent restaurant/bar scene. Quick walk to Pike Place Market, Seattle Center and the Seattle Art Museum's Olympic Sculpture Park.

To request a video tour, or schedule a Covid-friendly visit to this elegant home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential #InsigniaRentals #Belltown #SLU

(RLNE5889046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 588 Bell St. #402S have any available units?
588 Bell St. #402S has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 Bell St. #402S have?
Some of 588 Bell St. #402S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Bell St. #402S currently offering any rent specials?
588 Bell St. #402S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Bell St. #402S pet-friendly?
Yes, 588 Bell St. #402S is pet friendly.
Does 588 Bell St. #402S offer parking?
Yes, 588 Bell St. #402S offers parking.
Does 588 Bell St. #402S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 588 Bell St. #402S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Bell St. #402S have a pool?
Yes, 588 Bell St. #402S has a pool.
Does 588 Bell St. #402S have accessible units?
No, 588 Bell St. #402S does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Bell St. #402S have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Bell St. #402S does not have units with dishwashers.

