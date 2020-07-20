5826 SW Spokane St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking Mid Century w/Sound & Mountain View! - 6 MONTH LEASE-This Mid Century 4BR/2BA 3,880 sq.ft. home has freshly refinished floors and fresh paint throughout. Breathtaking 180 degree Sound & Mountain views, expansive deck for entertaining and watching the sunset. Remodeled mother-in-law style lower level includes 1,500+ sq.ft with high ceilings and views, great for live-in nanny or parent. Home is flooded in light and views. Great location and close proximity to both Alaska and Admiral Junctions for shopping and restaurants as well as Alki Beach. All of this and much more!! A must see!! Pets acceptable (2 max.) on approval of screening and with pet deposit ( $500 ) per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet.



