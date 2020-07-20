All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5826 SW Spokane St
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

5826 SW Spokane St

5826 Southwest Spokane Street · No Longer Available
Location

5826 Southwest Spokane Street, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking Mid Century w/Sound & Mountain View! - 6 MONTH LEASE-This Mid Century 4BR/2BA 3,880 sq.ft. home has freshly refinished floors and fresh paint throughout. Breathtaking 180 degree Sound & Mountain views, expansive deck for entertaining and watching the sunset. Remodeled mother-in-law style lower level includes 1,500+ sq.ft with high ceilings and views, great for live-in nanny or parent. Home is flooded in light and views. Great location and close proximity to both Alaska and Admiral Junctions for shopping and restaurants as well as Alki Beach. All of this and much more!! A must see!! Pets acceptable (2 max.) on approval of screening and with pet deposit ( $500 ) per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet.

(RLNE4956493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5826 SW Spokane St have any available units?
5826 SW Spokane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5826 SW Spokane St have?
Some of 5826 SW Spokane St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5826 SW Spokane St currently offering any rent specials?
5826 SW Spokane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5826 SW Spokane St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5826 SW Spokane St is pet friendly.
Does 5826 SW Spokane St offer parking?
Yes, 5826 SW Spokane St offers parking.
Does 5826 SW Spokane St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5826 SW Spokane St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5826 SW Spokane St have a pool?
No, 5826 SW Spokane St does not have a pool.
Does 5826 SW Spokane St have accessible units?
No, 5826 SW Spokane St does not have accessible units.
Does 5826 SW Spokane St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5826 SW Spokane St does not have units with dishwashers.
