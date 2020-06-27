Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Charming 1919 3 bed/1.5 bath home in the sought-after Bryant neighborhood. The main level offers a large open living room with hardwood floors and wood fireplace. Kitchen and bathroom are partially updated. The upstairs bedrooms share a convenient powder room. Private back deck for barbecues and entertaining. Fresh interior paint and new carpet. Newer gas burner for the radiant heat system. Unfinished basement and attached garage. You will love living so close to The UW and University village!



Terms: 1st, last, and $2000 security deposit. 12-month lease. No smoking. Dogs under 60 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis with $500 approved pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5748-25th-ave-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.