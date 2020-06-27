All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5748 25th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5748 25th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5748 25th Ave NE

5748 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5748 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Charming 1919 3 bed/1.5 bath home in the sought-after Bryant neighborhood. The main level offers a large open living room with hardwood floors and wood fireplace. Kitchen and bathroom are partially updated. The upstairs bedrooms share a convenient powder room. Private back deck for barbecues and entertaining. Fresh interior paint and new carpet. Newer gas burner for the radiant heat system. Unfinished basement and attached garage. You will love living so close to The UW and University village!

Terms: 1st, last, and $2000 security deposit. 12-month lease. No smoking. Dogs under 60 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis with $500 approved pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5748-25th-ave-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5748 25th Ave NE have any available units?
5748 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5748 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 5748 25th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5748 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5748 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5748 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5748 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5748 25th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5748 25th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5748 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5748 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5748 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5748 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5748 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5748 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5748 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5748 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University