5736 SW Admiral Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL WEST SEATTLE Duplex for rent in beautiful West Seattle. Lower unit with beautiful views of Puget Sound 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. On main bus line. Shared laundry room with storage. Street parking. Walking distance to Alki, the Admiral District, the Admiral theater, restaurants and Safeway. NO SMOKING or PETS. $1600/month. $1600 Deposit $60 credit check Available the first week of November. 1 year lease. Please Maria call to view 206-909-3736 Duplex for rent in beautiful West Seattle. Lower unit with beautiful views of Puget Sound 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. On main bus line. Shared laundry room with storage. Street parking. Walking distance to Alki, the Admiral District, the Admiral theater, restaurants and Safeway. NO SMOKING or PETS. $1600/month. $1600 Deposit $60 credit check Available the first week of November. 1 year lease. Please Maria call to view 206-909-3736



Terms: 1 year lease