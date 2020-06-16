All apartments in Seattle
5736 SW Admiral Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:27 AM

5736 SW Admiral Way

5736 Southwest Admiral Way · (206) 909-3736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5736 Southwest Admiral Way, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL WEST SEATTLE Duplex for rent in beautiful West Seattle. Lower unit with beautiful views of Puget Sound 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. On main bus line. Shared laundry room with storage. Street parking. Walking distance to Alki, the Admiral District, the Admiral theater, restaurants and Safeway. NO SMOKING or PETS. $1600/month. $1600 Deposit $60 credit check Available the first week of November. 1 year lease. Please Maria call to view 206-909-3736 Duplex for rent in beautiful West Seattle. Lower unit with beautiful views of Puget Sound 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. On main bus line. Shared laundry room with storage. Street parking. Walking distance to Alki, the Admiral District, the Admiral theater, restaurants and Safeway. NO SMOKING or PETS. $1600/month. $1600 Deposit $60 credit check Available the first week of November. 1 year lease. Please Maria call to view 206-909-3736

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5736 SW Admiral Way have any available units?
5736 SW Admiral Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5736 SW Admiral Way have?
Some of 5736 SW Admiral Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5736 SW Admiral Way currently offering any rent specials?
5736 SW Admiral Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5736 SW Admiral Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5736 SW Admiral Way is pet friendly.
Does 5736 SW Admiral Way offer parking?
No, 5736 SW Admiral Way does not offer parking.
Does 5736 SW Admiral Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5736 SW Admiral Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5736 SW Admiral Way have a pool?
No, 5736 SW Admiral Way does not have a pool.
Does 5736 SW Admiral Way have accessible units?
No, 5736 SW Admiral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5736 SW Admiral Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5736 SW Admiral Way has units with dishwashers.
