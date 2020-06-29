5705 60th Ave NE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Lovely Windermere Home For Lease, SHORT TERM 4 Months!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Very spacious, immaculately kept home located at the top of the hill in Windermere and updated throughout! Main level has a beautiful gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, living and dining spaces, 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout this level, great level entry, access to a large westerly facing deck with lake views, great for entertaining and a large fully fenced backyard. Lower level has two additional bedrooms, another bath, a family/rec room with an additional fireplace and laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. 2-car garage. Yard service included, Beach Club rights available.



Terms: 1st, last, and $4995 security deposit. 5-6 month short term lease. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 dog allowed with an additional $500 deposit.



Credit score 720+.

Income 3 x's the monthly rent.

Co-signer's not accepted.

Renter's Insurance is required.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



