Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:37 AM

5705 60th Ave NE

5705 60th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5705 60th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Lovely Windermere Home For Lease, SHORT TERM 4 Months!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Very spacious, immaculately kept home located at the top of the hill in Windermere and updated throughout! Main level has a beautiful gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, living and dining spaces, 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout this level, great level entry, access to a large westerly facing deck with lake views, great for entertaining and a large fully fenced backyard. Lower level has two additional bedrooms, another bath, a family/rec room with an additional fireplace and laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. 2-car garage. Yard service included, Beach Club rights available.

Terms: 1st, last, and $4995 security deposit. 5-6 month short term lease. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 dog allowed with an additional $500 deposit.

Credit score 720+.
Income 3 x's the monthly rent.
Co-signer's not accepted.
Renter's Insurance is required.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 60th Ave NE have any available units?
5705 60th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 60th Ave NE have?
Some of 5705 60th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 60th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5705 60th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 60th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5705 60th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5705 60th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5705 60th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5705 60th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5705 60th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 60th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5705 60th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5705 60th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5705 60th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 60th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 60th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
