566 Prospect Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Windsor Court is conveniently located on the south slope of Queen Anne. An easy bike ride or walk to Seattle Center, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Gates Foundation, Lake Union, grocer, restaurants, cafes, shops, and public transit. Well-appointed 537 sqft floor plan features an open layout complete with a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plentiful storage, spacious counters, and breakfast bar; open and bright large living room with wood burning fireplace; and a spacious bedroom with full-sized closet. Home features hardwood floors throughout, private covered terrace, high ceilings, large windows, ample natural light, and birds-eye views. Water, sewer, garbage, and parking included! Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment. 206-384-9448