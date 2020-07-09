All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
566 Prospect Ave
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM

566 Prospect Ave

566 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

566 Prospect Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Windsor Court is conveniently located on the south slope of Queen Anne. An easy bike ride or walk to Seattle Center, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Gates Foundation, Lake Union, grocer, restaurants, cafes, shops, and public transit. Well-appointed 537 sqft floor plan features an open layout complete with a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plentiful storage, spacious counters, and breakfast bar; open and bright large living room with wood burning fireplace; and a spacious bedroom with full-sized closet. Home features hardwood floors throughout, private covered terrace, high ceilings, large windows, ample natural light, and birds-eye views. Water, sewer, garbage, and parking included! Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment. 206-384-9448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

